ALBANY- Things didn’t start out well for the Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles in their scrimmage against Southwest Georgia Academy, but they sure ended in a much better place than it looked midway through the third quarter. Southwest Georgia picked up 21 early points on turnovers and never trailed in the game. The scrimmage game Friday night at Sherwood Christian was a tune up for next week’s regular season opener against Aucilla Christian. Southwest Georgia took the win 32-24.
“All of the pieces are there,” said head coach Chad Evans. “We were able to consistently move the ball and adjustments on defense were effective. During the first quarter we took contact that we can’t really replicate in practice because of our numbers, but that is why we scrimmage someone else to begin our season. I felt like we settled in from the second quarter on and were able to match the physicality.”
After a 40-yard touchdown run with 9:32 left in the third quarter, the Warriors were up 32-0 and the Eagles were looking tired. The Eagles had only three back up players on the sideline, so they were playing most every down – both offense and defense.
But that is when the magic started to happen. In an interview earlier this summer, Evans said he thought his offense would be explosive this season – meaning it could score quickly. The end of the third quarter and fourth quarter showed just that.
On the next drive after SGA went up 32-0, senior quarterback Ketavion Curry busted through the Warrior defense and raced down to the 15-yard line, a 45-yard gain. The Warrior defense stymied the Eagles from there, though and kicker Josh Thomas trotted out to the field and promptly nailed a 30-yard field goal to put the Eagles on the board at 32-3.
After the Eagles stopped the Warriors on a fourth day play, Sherwood started another drive. Curry connected with senior wide receiver Andrew Orr for a 25-yard completion on a fourth-down play, then hit Orr with a 30-yard touchdown pass in the end zone.
The Warriors broke another long run, but Curry chased him down and caught the runner at the 14-yard line. A couple of plays later, Cameron Rollins fell on a fumble to stop the Warrior scoring threat and give the Eagles possession.
Another explosion took place then when Curry passed to William Price who raced all the way to the two- yard line before being stopped. Senior running back Zachary Davidson took the ball in the for the score on the next play and brought the score to 32-17 after the kick.
As the game neared its end, Curry had one more opportunity and he broke away for a 53-yard touchdown run to bring the final 32-24.
Curry ended the night with 162 yards rushing on 10 carries and 171 yards passing on nine completions. Other notable statistics include Zachary Davidson with 71 yards on 13 carries on offense, nine tackles on defense; Andrew Orr 72 yards receiving on offense, eight tackles on defense; freshman William Price with 66 yards receiving on four completions; and sophomore Stephen Drake with eight tackles.
“All in all, we feel confident in our schemes, and identified the simple mistakes we can fix,” Evans said. “Getting some key players back from injury and learning from our mistakes, we’ll be ready and clicking on all cylinders as well roll into our region matchups.’