The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles opened the basketball season Tuesday night against Citizens Christian of Douglas and split the two games. The Eagles blasted the Patriots 70-44, but the Lady Patriots took the win in the girls’ game by a 31-25 final.
In the boys’ game the two teams went back and forth in the first quarter, but the Eagles outscored the Patriots 17-4 in the second quarter to break open a tight game and win big. Seniors Grant Raven and Collin Dougherty led the Eagles with 31 points and 15 points, respectively. Sherwood is 1-0 on the season.
The Lady Eagles played Citizens even in the second, third and fourth quarters, but the Lady Patriots had opened up quicker and won the first quarter 9-4. The Lady Eagles were never able to close the gap.
Sophomores Kyla Raven and Joy Kendrick led the Lady Eagles with nine and seven points, respectively. The Lady Eagles are 0-1.
The teams will travel to face Grace Christian Thursday night.