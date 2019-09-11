_DSC1941.jpg
Sherwood Christian senior Blythe Gunter makes a pass during the match against Tift County Tuesday in Albany. Gunter, a team captain, led the team in kills but Tift County won the match in four sets 16-25, 25-16, 18-25 and 18-25. IN the JV game, the Lady Eagles of SCA took the win in straight sets 25-18  and 25-20. Don't miss all of the photos from the match on albanyherald.com.

