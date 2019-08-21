The Sherwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles traveled to Tifton Tuesday for a three-way match with Tift County and Thomasville and took home wins over three of the four matches.
To open the day, the SCA JV played Thomasville JV and brought home a two-set win over the Lady Bulldogs, 25-8 and 25-4.SCA. Sherwood’s Rebekah NeSmith served 12 straight points to lead the Lady Eagles.
The varsity Lady Eagles then topped Thomasville in consecutive sets as well, 25-11 and 25-22.
In the Tift County JV match, the Lady Blue Devils prevailed 25-23 and 25-18. In the varsity match, Tift County won the opening set 25-23, but then won the second set 25-23. The Lady Eagles took the win in the third and deciding set 15-13 to bring home the victory.
The Lady Eagles will play their first home match Thursday at SCA vs. New Creation Christian Academy. Matches are JV at 5 p.m. and Varsity at 6 p.m. This Saturday Lady Eagles host Rock Springs Christian Academy. Middle School 12 noon, JV 1 p.m. and Varsity at 2 p.m.