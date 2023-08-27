Easton Enfinger

Sherwood Christian Acadeny senior Easton Enfinger tied the school record of six touchdowns in one game Friday night and broke the school record in all-purpose yards in one game with 424 total yards Friday night in Newton.

 Joe Whitfield @SidelineJoeWhit

NEWTON - Last week Sherwood Christian Academy quarterback Tripp Roberts set the school record with six touchdown passes in one game. Friday night, senior running back Easton Enfinger tied Roberts' record with six touchdowns of his own as the Eagles beat Baker County 64-32 in Newton.

"Easton demonstrated a mix of elusiveness and power against a very good Baker County defense," said Sherwood head coach Doug Eason. "I couldn't be more proud of his effort."

