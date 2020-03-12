ATLANTA, Ga. - In light of recent developments relating to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), after careful consultation with our member school presidents, have determined that it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, athletic administrators, and fans to cancel all spring athletic and championship events through the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year. In addition, all athletic related events including, but not limited to, practices and spring football exhibitions will be suspended until further notice.
Albany State sports information director Robert Vogel confirmed Thursday evening that all ASU spring sports have been canceled and the spring football game planned for March 28 has also been cancelled.
Individual SIAC institutions will be accorded the latitude to determine whether teams and student-athletes that have qualified for postseason play will participate in their respective events.
The SIAC encourages everyone to observe and be guided by the preventive actions identified and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov).
