Atlanta, GA– History will be made this September as the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), a NCAA Division II conference consisting primarily of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), will announce a $1 million grant from First Point Volleyball Foundation and USA Volleyball to support the league in sponsoring NCAA Division I-II Men’s Volleyball.
Six SIAC institutions in the conference will announce the addition of NCAA DII Intercollegiate Men’s Volleyball during the week of Sept. 3-6.
The SIAC will officially become the first predominantly HBCU conference to announce the sponsorship of NCAA Men’s Volleyball. The announcement will be coupled with a four-day press conference tour and will discuss the historical significance of this grant and these institutions helping to build the pipeline for American Olympic success. Speakers will include First Point Volleyball Foundation CEO Wade Garard, USA Volleyball CEO Jamie Davis, Head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Volleyball Team and UCLA John Speraw, amongst other representatives.
The four-day tour will kick off on Tuesday in Frankfurt, Kentucky and will conclude on Friday in Fort Valley, Georgia.