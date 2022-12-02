SIAC Announces New Football Scheduling Model

ATLANTA – The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has announced that it will move to a 4-4-2 football scheduling model, released by the league on Thursday.

Starting in 2023, the league will eliminate divisions and will conclude the regular season with the SIAC Football Championship Game, presented by Cricket, that will pit the top two teams against each other based on winning percentage in conference play.

