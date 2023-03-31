ATLANTA – The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and the Black College Sports Network (BSCN) have reached an agreement that will feature 2023 Cricket SIAC Track and Field, Baseball, and Softball Championship events.

“We are delighted in BCSN's willingness to spotlight our talented student-athletes and member institutions and their continued support of SIAC programs," said SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman. "As Commissioner, it is my desire to spotlight every sponsored sport this league offers to our vast fan base who desire to support these student-athletes and programs.”

