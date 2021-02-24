Due to continued concerns with COVID-19, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) announced Wednesday the cancellation of all conference scheduling and championship events for winter and spring sports.
The impacted sports for conference schools like Albany State include men's and women's basketball, tennis, golf, track and field, baseball and softball.
Each SIAC institution shall retain the autonomy to independently participate in non-conference competition and honor pre-existing contractual obligations. While current SIAC fan attendance restrictions will remain in force, team activities, practice and training opportunities against competition will be determined and defined by each member institution that will adhere and observe Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition (Updated Second Edition), state, local, and CDC COVID-related public health protocols.
At this juncture, fans will not be permitted at any sporting competition taking place on SIAC campuses.
"Despite the recent downtick with respect to new COVID-19 infections and vaccine developments is encouraging, the stark reality is that new infections remain at levels that are many multiples greater than when our league suspended SIAC championship activities in the first instance last spring," said Gregory Moore, SIAC commissioner. "As a result this decision seeks to balance the importance of providing our student-athletes with participation opportunities, while according such opportunities in manner that also protects their health and safety.”
The conference and its member institutions will continue to monitor updates related to COVID-19 and will provide further updates as the situation continues to unfold.
