The Albany State Golden Rams will host the SIAC football championship this Saturday at the Albany State Coliseum with kickoff set for 2 p.m. As the SIAC East division winners, the Golden Rams will face the SIAC West division winners Miles College.
The Golden Rams defeated Fort Valley State 42-6 in the Fountain City Classic Saturday to earn their right to host the championship game. Miles College hosted the championship last season and beat the Golden Rams on their home field near Birmingham. The Golden Bears whipped Tuskegee Saturday 20-6 to earn their place as the west division champions.
Tickets are available now and are $20 each. The SIAC website has provided a link for tickets here: https://gofan.co/app/school/GA74215