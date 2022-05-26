After serving nearly 14 years as commissioner of the SIAC, Gregory Moore has announced Thursday he will step down from his position with the league at the end of June 2022.
As the longest-tenured full-time commissioner in the 108-year history of the conference, Moore assumed responsibility of the SIAC — whose teams include Albany State — when the league was grappling with unprecedented fiscal challenges. During his tenure, Moore confronted these challenges while increasing league revenue by 450 percent, improving SIAC partnership revenue by 800 percent, and negotiating multi-year partnerships with companies such as The Coca-Cola Company, Nike, The Home Depot, GEICO, Cricket Wireless, UBS, TIAA, Academy Sports, the Google Foundation, Georgia Power and Toyota among others.
“My service as commissioner of the SIAC was among the most rewarding experiences of my life and I am indebted to every president for whom I have served," Moore said. "This was not an easy decision, particularly in light of the very successful year that the SIAC recently enjoyed. I am committed to working with the SIAC to help ensure a smooth transition.”
Moore's accomplishments include increasing top-line league revenue from $500,000 to more than $2 million annually and the addition of five new member institutions to the SIAC. The league distributed nearly $1 million to SIAC member schools in 2021 alone. He also negotiated a seven-figure six-year ESPN media rights agreement, among the largest in NCAA Division II history, and negotiated the first single-source league-wide website licensing agreement (SIDEARM Sports) in NCAA history.
“Commissioner Moore has helped transform our league to one of the top Division II Conferences in the country," Fort Valley State president and SIAC Presidents Council chair Paul Jones said. "While he will be deeply missed, his ability to cultivate corporate and philanthropic support for the conference will be felt for years to come. We wish him well as he moves to the next phase of his career.”
