In consideration of the health and safety of its student-athletes and staff, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has announced delaying the remainder of winter and spring sports until March 1, 2021.
The impacted sports include men's and women's basketball, tennis, track and field, baseball and softball.
Albany State University agrees with and will follow this decision, the school announced in a release.
"ASU’s top priority remains the health, safety and well-being of our campus community, alumni and supporters," the school said in a release.
