ATLANTA, Ga.– Five Albany State baseball players have been selected to the SIAC preseason ALL SIAC team, second only to Spring Hill College. The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has selected its 2020 Baseball Preseason Teams based on votes by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Defending SIAC champions, Spring Hill (29-22, 17-7) won four games in four days to claim their first SIAC title in program history and earn automatic qualification into the NCAA postseason. The Badgers led all teams placing six returners on this year’s preseason team. Daniel Rodriguez and Grayson Williams, two returners from last year’s all-tournament team, had 112 combined hits for the Badgers. Last season, Rodriguez finished 14th in Division II as Toughest to Strike Out. Spring Hill’s Mason Bonnaffons enters his third season with the Badgers after appearing in 49 games with 48 starts hitting .338 with six doubles, three triples, and two home runs for 41 RBIs. Michael Romano returns on the mound after 16 relief appearances last season finishing with a 3.94 ERA in 32.0 innings pitched. Taylor Gibson and Hunter Romero round out SHC’s preseason selections.
Albany State trailed with five selections, including returners Malik Barrington, Kevin Bryant II, and Chasen Roulhac. The Golden Rams hope to return as a top contender after falling at home in last year’s championship game. Bryant, a senior outfielder, returns after leading the Golden Rams last season slashing .346/.495/.660 with 15 doubles, two triples, and 10 homeruns for 42 RBIs. Barrington, Roulhac, and redshirt senior Michael Reddick will be returning to the mound for ASU. During his junior campaign, Barrington appeared and started in 12 games finishing with a 3.82 ERA in 66.0 innings. In 12 relief appearances, Roulhac finished with three saves. Reddick finished with a 3.95 ERA and a 6-2 record on the mound pitching 66.0 innings last season. Travis Ray Jr. will return after 14 doubles last season in hopes of making an impact for the Golden Rams in 2020.
Lane, Kentucky State, and Miles are tied with four preseason selections respectively. Chris O’Neal and Melvin Crayton, two first team all-conference selections last year, returns for the Dragons after collecting 74 RBIs. Lane was led to their most successful season within the past decade finishing 21-25. Keishaun Clark and Treviz Brown will return for their final season with the Dragons in hopes of making history once again.
Kentucky State’s Brady Bibbs will return after being named SIAC’s 2019 Starting Pitcher of the Year finishing with an 8-1 record collecting a career-high six strikeouts on three occasions last season. The Thorobreds will also be returning their 2019 Freshman of the Year, Josh Graves who appeared in 15 games with 13 starts and hurled 13.2 innings in eight relief appearances. Solomon Reed appeared in eight games with 29.2 innings and collected his season-best 12 strikeouts. Jace Wilson rounds out KSU’s preseason selections.
Miles returns this season with an experienced team after falling short in the semifinals last year due to torrential weather. Junior catcher Jacob Bisharat slashed .358/.505/.596 in 48 games last season. The SIAC’s 2019 Relief Pitcher of the Year Will Cantey will return for the Golden Bears after collecting five saves in 17 relief appearances. Pitchers Zavian Caldwell and Matthew McDonald will take the mound for Miles this season after capturing second team accolades.
Anthony Ellis, Paine’s all-conference representative, will return after hitting .363 and leading the Lions with 25 RBIs in forty appearances last season. John Hayes and Jaylan Davis will join Ellis in representing the Lions in this year’s preseason teams.
Clark Atlanta finished with two selections on this year’s preseason all-conference team, including senior catcher Calvin Butler and sophomore outfielder DeAndre Swift.
Both Tuskegee and Benedict collected one selection each to round out this year’s preseason team.
2020 SIAC BASEBALL PRESEASON TEAM
First Team
P Malik Barrington,*Albany State
P Brady Bibbs, Kentucky State
P Michael Reddick, Albany State
P Michael Romano, Spring Hill
C Jacob Bisharat*, Miles
1B Anthony Ellis*, Paine
2B Chris O’Neal*, Lane
3B Melvin Crayton*, Lane
SS Daniel Rodriguez*, Spring Hill
OF Kevin Bryant II*, Albany State
OF Treviz Brown*, Lane
OF Grayson Williams, Spring Hill
DH John Hayes, Paine
RP Will Cantey*, Miles
UTL Brandon O’Connor*, Benedict
Second Team
P Zavian Caldwell, Miles
P Matthew McDonald, Miles
P Taylor Gibson, Spring Hill
P Solomon Reed, Kentucky State
C Calvin Butler, Clark Atlanta
1B Hunter Romero, Spring Hill
2B Jace Wilson, Kentucky State
3B Mason Bonnaffons*, Spring Hill
SS Keishaun Clark*, Lane
OF DeAndre Swift, Clark Atlanta
OF Jaylan Davis, Paine
OF Corey Stallings, Tuskegee
DH Travis Ray Jr., Albany State
RP Chasen Roulhac*, Albany State
UTL Josh Graves, Kentucky Stat
*Indicates previous SIAC All-Conference Selection
