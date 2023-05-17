SIAC Returns to Atlanta to Host Football Media Day and the Return of the Hall of Fame Ceremony
ATLANTA, Ga. (May 12, 2023) - The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) will begin the 2023 football season with its annual Football Media Day on Wednesday, July 12 at the College Football Hall of Fame. This year’s event will be a precursor for the return of the SIAC Hall of Fame Ceremony.
The SIAC Hall of Fame event will recognize individuals whose accomplishments on and off the playing fields have had a lasting impact on the conference and are worthy of induction to this most exclusive group of SIAC Legends. Additionally, these honorees have distinguished themselves with their contributions to the rich history and tradition of our member institutions.
Since its inception in 1992, the SIAC Hall of Fame has welcomed 155 distinguished honorees.
“This will be a special class as we honor individuals who have made a tremendous impact on our league and the institutions they represent,” said SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman. “The SIAC Hall of Fame is steeped in tradition with the likes of NFL Hall of Famers Shannon Sharpe and John Stallworth, Olympic Gold Medalist Alice Coachman, and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Coach John Chaney among others who have been honored in previous classes.”
The 2023 SIAC Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted at the SIAC Football Media Day event on Wednesday, July 12.
This year’s media day event will kick off featuring the SIAC’s 13 head football coaches and two returning student-athletes. They will have the opportunity to share their expectations and views on the upcoming football season. The predicted order of finish along with the preseason teams will also be announced during media day. Additionally, players, coaches, and invited guests will have access to an interactive experience after the event with a self-guided tour of the Hall.
This is the sixth year that the College Football Hall of Fame has hosted the SIAC Football Media Day and the first time it will welcome SIAC Hall of Famers.