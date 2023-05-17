SIAC Returns to Atlanta to Host Football Media Day and the Return of the Hall of Fame Ceremony

ATLANTA, Ga. (May 12, 2023) - The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) will begin the 2023 football season with its annual Football Media Day on Wednesday, July 12 at the College Football Hall of Fame. This year’s event will be a precursor for the return of the SIAC Hall of Fame Ceremony.

