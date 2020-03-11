Terrell Academy senior Sierra Brogdon signed a letter of intent to play college softball with Newberry College Wednesday morning during a ceremony at Terrell Academy’s library. Newberry College is a small liberal arts college in Newberry, South Carolina.
Brogdon is a four-sport star at Terrell Academy where she played softball, basketball, soccer and ran track. At Newberry she will focus on softball and intends to major in pre-med.
“I chose Newberry because it is a small college with atmosphere that reminds me a lot like Terrell Academy,” Brodgon said after she signed her letter. “I’m very excited!”
During her senior season Brogdon hit .564 with 10 doubles, five triples and three home runs. She batted in 21 runs and stole 21 bases. A remarkable statistic for Brogdon is that she struck-out only three times during her four high school years – twice as a freshman and once as a senior.
Brogdon earned All-State softball honors three times, and All-Region four times during her high school career. She was also All-State in basketball two years and All-Region three years. She made All-Region in soccer twice and finished sixth in the state in the 800M dash.
Brogdon was also chosen as Star Student, Rising Star and president of the Honor Society. She was also in the state literary competition twice.
