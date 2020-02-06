National football signing day was big news for those who signed, but even bigger news for those who didn’t sign. Record-setting Sherwood Christian Academy quarterback Ketavion Curry announced before signing day that he wasn’t ready to make a decision, but there was no word of from two of the area’s biggest recruits – Mitchell County’s James Thomas and Pelham quarterback Kendrick Patterson. The ceremonies at Monroe High School and Westover were cancelled Wednesday afternoon, but Monroe’s Za’tarious Anderson did sign with the University of West Georgia.
Mitchell County had scheduled a signing ceremony for Wednesday afternoon, according to Mitchell County’s Monte Killins, but the ceremony was scrapped because Mitchell County urged everyone to be off campus before 4 p.m. because of expected severe weather, plus Thomas is on the basketball team that was headed to Albany to compete in the Region 1-A tournament Wednesday night.
Mitchell County head coach Deshon Brock did say Thursday that Thomas will sign Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. He has not announced where he will play football.
Pelham head coach Dondrial Pinkins said Thursday that Patterson has declined all football scholarship offers and has ended his football career. Patterson has been a four-year starter for the Hornets that won two region championships and took his team to the state semi-finals for the last two seasons. He has passed for more than 7,200 yards with 98 touchdowns. He has rushed for another 2100 yards with 46 touchdowns.
The signing ceremony planned at Westover High School Wednesday was cancelled as well. Head Coach Olten Downs said there are plans to reschedule the ceremony but some of the players were reconsidering their offers and so all chose not to sign Wednesday.
“Our seniors expressed later in the day they wanted to wait and do a joint signing together,” said Downs. “We had a few who wanted to think their decision over and the others didn’t want to do a ceremony without the others. Brotherhood is strong, and we have 7-10 young men with offers,” he said.
Among those expected to sign are quarterback Cameron Hopkins who announced on Twitter that he has committed to the University of West Georgia and kicker Collins Giovingo who has not announced a decision.
Monroe’s Emon Seay will sign later according to head coach Charles Truitt.
