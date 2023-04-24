ATHENS, Ga. — Silas Demary Jr., a consensus four-star recruit ranked among the nation’s top-100 prospects, has signed a national letter-of-intent to play for the Georgia Bulldogs, head coach Mike White announced on Monday.
Demary, a 6-5, 180-pound guard from Raleigh, N.C., played this past season at Combine Academy in Charlotte, N.C. He helped the school post a 35-5 record and finish No. 25 in the ESPN high school national rankings.
A diverse and dynamic perimeter standout, Demary is ranked as the nation’s No. 6 point guard by On3.com, the No. 12 combo guard by 247Sports.com and the No. 24 shooting guard by ESPN.com. Overall, On3.com lists Demary as the nation’s No. 41 prospect, while 247.com and Rivals.com list him at No. 58 and No. 59, respectively.
Demary averaged 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game during a postgraduate season at Combine. He also played for Liberty Heights Athletic Institute during the 2021-22 season and at Millbrook High School from 2018-21.
Demary helped Millbrook capture the 2021 North Carolina Class 4A state title in dramatic fashion. His free throw with just over 10 seconds left in overtime tied the game with Ardrey Kell High School. Demary then stole an inbounds pass and converted a layup to secure a 67-65 victory. On the season, he averaged 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game for the Wildcats.
Demary becomes the third top-100 prep prospect to sign with the Bulldogs. Last fall, Georgia inked a pair of ESPN.com top-100 Class of 2023 recruits – No. 83 Lamariyon “Mari” Jordan, a small forward from Norcross High School, and No. 90 Dylan James, a power forward from Winter Haven (Fla.) High School.
Demary also is the third signee the Bulldogs have announced in the last four days. He joins transfers RJ Melendez, ESPN.com’s No. 56 recruit in the Class of 2021 who played at Illinois the last two seasons, and Jalen DeLoach, an All-Atlantic 10 performer at VCU last season who is originally from Savannah, Ga.
Georgia finished the 2022-23 season with a 16-16 record in White’s first campaign in Athens. The Bulldogs improved their win total by from 2021-22 by 10 victories, the second-largest regular-season increase among Power 5 teams.