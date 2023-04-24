ATHENS, Ga. — Silas Demary Jr., a consensus four-star recruit ranked among the nation’s top-100 prospects, has signed a national letter-of-intent to play for the Georgia Bulldogs, head coach Mike White announced on Monday.

Demary, a 6-5, 180-pound guard from Raleigh, N.C., played this past season at Combine Academy in Charlotte, N.C. He helped the school post a 35-5 record and finish No. 25 in the ESPN high school national rankings.

