Six Albany State Golden Rams earn All-SIAC honors

ATLANTA, Ga.  – While six members of the Albany State Golden Rams were among those honored by the SIAC,  running back Emanuel Wilson of Fort Valley State headlined the 2022 All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Football All-Conference team earning this year’s Overall Player of the Year (MVP) and Offensive Player of the Year awards. The team, which features 52 total student-athletes covering twelve positions, was voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Benedict’s defensive lineman Loobert Denelus was named Defensive Player of the Year alongside Fort Valley State’s quarterback, Kelvin Durham, who earned the Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year awards. 

