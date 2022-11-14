Six Albany State Golden Rams earn All-SIAC honors

ATLANTA, Ga. – While six members of the Albany State Golden Rams were among those honored by the SIAC, running back Emanuel Wilson of Fort Valley State headlined the 2022 All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Football All-Conference team earning this year’s Overall Player of the Year (MVP) and Offensive Player of the Year awards. The team, which features 52 total student-athletes covering twelve positions, was voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Benedict’s defensive lineman Loobert Denelus was named Defensive Player of the Year alongside Fort Valley State’s quarterback, Kelvin Durham, who earned the Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year awards.
Chennis Berry of Benedict was selected as the 2022 SIAC Coach of the Year.
Albany State offensive lineman Josh Simon, linebackers Stephan Pierre and Malik Barnes and defensive back James Hawkins earned first team honors while tight end Tyree Taylor and defensive back Jaree Turner earned second team honors.
Wilson, a 6’1 running back from Charlotte, N.C. was named this year’s Overall Player of the Year (MVP) and Offensive Player of the Year after being the first 1,000-yard rusher for the FVSU Wildcats since 2004. The redshirt junior was one of the top running backs in the conference and Division II. He is ranked first in the conference for all-purpose yards (161 yards per game), scoring and scoring touchdowns (11.4 points per game), rushing, rushing attempts, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns (137.1 yards per game). In Division II, he is tied for seventh in total touchdowns (19), ranks seventh for rushing yards, tied for ninth in rushing touchdowns, tied for seventh in scoring and 11th in rush yards per carry. He is also tied for sixth for all-purpose yards and is ranked seventh in rushing yards per game. After being named to the 2022 All-SIAC Preseason First Team, Wilson earned two SIAC Offensive Player of the Week honors. On the season, he finished with 209 rushes for 1,371 yards and 17 touchdowns and 24 receptions for 239 yards. He also added two touchdowns for 1,610 all-purpose yards. He led the Fort Valley State offense to top the conference in total offensive yards (393.9 yards per game) and total offensive touchdowns (40).
Denelus is a leader for the Benedict Tigers and has been named this year’s Defensive Player of the Year. The junior defensive lineman led Benedict to an undefeated season with 49 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss (-89 yds) and 13 sacks (-80 yds). The junior defensive lineman ranks first in SIAC and fourth in NCAA in sacks per game (1.18 sacks per game). The Florida native also ranks third in SIAC and 6th in NCAA in tackles for loss (1.9 per game). He also ranks first in SIAC and tied second in NCAA with four fumble recoveries. Benedict’s defense ranks first in SIAC and fifth in NCAA in total defense (236.9 yards per game), and fifth in NCAA in scoring defense (12 points per game).
In his first season with the Wildcats, Durham has collected 2,252 total yards and has earned this year’s Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors. The redshirt freshman tallied 1,994 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions. The Florida native also has 44 rushes for 309 yards rushing with three touchdowns in 10 games this season.
Head Coach of Benedict College, Chennis Berry, has led the Tigers to the school's first-ever national ranking and first-ever appearance in the SIAC Championship game. Coach Berry guided Benedict to school's best-ever record (7-0 SIAC) and garnished a No. 1 ranking in the NCAA Super Region 2 poll, winning the SIAC's Eastern Division and claiming the conference championship title. The Tigers, now 11-0 on the season, won their first-ever SIAC football championship by overwhelming Tuskegee 58-21 on Saturday and are making their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division II football playoffs. The Tigers will have a bye during the first round on Nov. 19 and will face the winner between No. 4 seed Virginia Union (9-1) from the CIAA and the No. 5 seed Wingate (9-2) from the South Atlantic Conference on Nov. 26.
Fort Valley State paced the all-conference teams with 12 selections. Benedict followed up with 10 selections ahead of Tuskegee who had seven all-conference selections. Albany State placed six on this year’s all-conference team while Lane had five selections. Savannah State trailed with four selections, while Allen rounded out the 2022 SIAC Football All-Conference team with one selection.
The Elite 14 award recognized the student-athlete who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the SIAC championship level in his or her sport while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. Ja’Ron Kilpatrick of Benedict was this year's recipient of this award in his respective sport.
2022 SIAC Football All-Conference Team
First Team
Position
Name
School
Classification
Hometown
Offensive Lineman
Emmanuel Boone
Fort Valley State
Senior
Macon, Ga.
Offensive Lineman
Maurice Campbell
Benedict
Graduate Student
Atlanta, GA
Offensive Lineman
Josh Simon
Albany State
Junior
Atlanta, GA
Offensive Lineman
Tyler Pritchett
Benedict
Graduate Student
Auburn, AL
Offensive Lineman
Henry Mitchell III
Benedict
Graduate Student
Austin, TX
Tight End
Gentry Sparks
Fort Valley State
Sophomore
Tallahassee, FL
Wide Receiver
Twon Hines
Central State
Junior
Dayton, OH
Wide Receiver
Jacquez Jones
Lane
R-Sophomore
Orlando, FL
Running Back
Emanuel Wilson
Fort Valley State
R-Junior
Charlotte, N.C.
Running Back
Taurean Taylor
Tuskegee
Senior
Scotdale, GA
Quarterback
Kelvin Durham
Fort Valley State
R-Freshman
Homestead, FL
Defensive Lineman
Tim Alderman
Fort Valley State
Sophomore
Fort Valley, GA
Defensive Lineman
Loobert Denelus
Benedict
Junior
Naples, FL
Defensive Lineman
Andrew Farmer
Lane
R-Senior
Jacksonville, FL
Defensive Lineman
Malik Barnes
Albany State
Junior
Newton, GA
Linebacker
Vincent Hill
Tuskegee
Freshman
Fairburn, GA
Linebacker
Stephan Pierre
Albany State
Senior
Tallahasee, FL
Linebacker
Jalil Lenore
Central State
R-Freshman
Chicago, IL
Defensive Back
Zelly Aldridge
Tuskegee
Sophomore
Gallon, AL
Defensive Back
Tyler Moore
Fort Valley State
Senior
Ashburn, GA
Defensive Back
Nijul Canada
Lane
R-Senior
Mansfield, LA
Defensive Back
James Hawkins
Albany State
Senior
Fayetteville, GA
Kicker
Rodney Williams Jr.
Fort Valley State
Freshman
Covington, GA
Punter
Hamady Diallo
Central State
Senior
Bradenton, FL
Punt Returner
Chaii Bland
Savannah State
Junior
Miami, FL
Kick Returner
Twon Hines
Central State
Junior
Dayton, OH
Second Team
Position
Name
School
Classification
Hometown
Offensive Lineman
Kyle Frazier
Savannah State
Sophomore
Augusta, GA
Offensive Lineman
Nathan Harrison
Tuskegee
Graduate Student
Tuskegee, AL
Offensive Lineman
Jacob Wooden
Central State
Sophomore
Nashville, TN
Offensive Lineman
Jay’Shaun Booker
Fort Valley State
R-Junior
Macon, GA
Offensive Lineman
Taviauhn Turner
Lane
R-Senior
Fellowship, LA
Tight End
Tyree Taylor
Albany State
Sophomore
Live Oak, FL
Wide Receiver
Corintheus Edmonds
Fort Valley State
Senior
Atlanta, GA
Wide Receiver
Brandon Brock
Central State
Junior
Norfolk, VA
Running Back
Noah Zaire Scotland
Benedict
R-Freshman
Walhalla, S.C.
Running Back
Shamarcus Poole
Savannah State
Sophomore
Sandersville, GA
Quarterback
Eric Phoenix
Benedict
Junior
Savannah, GA
Defensive Lineman
Jeremy Dees
Tuskegee
R-Junior
Evergreen, AL
Defensive Lineman
Mike White
Central State
Sophomore
Springfield, OH
Defensive Lineman
Makenly Newbill
Savannah State
Senior
Savannah, Ga.
Defensive Lineman
Jayden Broughton
Benedict
Sophomore
Monks Corner, S.C.
Linebacker
Kentrell Lawson
Fort Valley State
Sophomore
Marianna, FL
Linebacker
Dialo Mosley
Fort Valley State
Freshman
Atlanta, GA
Linebacker
Gary Bourrage
Allen
Junior
Kemper, MS
Defensive Back
Olajuwone Smith
Benedict
R-Senior
Waycross, GA
Defensive Back
Jaree Turner
Albany State
Sophomore
Ocala, FL
Defensive Back
Walter Tatum
Lane
Sophomore
Notasulga, AL
Defensive Back
Davir Hamilton-Jackson
Tuskegee
R-Senior
Compton, CA
Kicker
Arnes Huskic
Tuskegee
Senior
Jacksonville, FL
Punter
Jared Eubanks
Benedict
Graduate Student
Newark, N.J.
Punt Returner
Hakeem Ellington
Fort Valley State
R-Junior
Summerville, S.C.
Kick Returner
Kendall Norman
Benedict
Freshman
Spartanburg, S.C.
Overall Player of the Year (MVP): Emanuel Wilson, Fort Valley State
Offensive Player of the Year: Emanuel Wilson, Fort Valley State
Defensive Player of the Year: Loobert Denelus, Benedict
Freshman of the Year: Kelvin Durham, Fort Valley State
Newcomer of the Year: Kelvin Durham, Fort Valley State
Coach of the Year: Chennis Berry, Benedict
