The Albany State Golden Rams baseball team placed six players on the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) 2023 Baseball Preseason Teams this week as voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. Worth County alum Jeremiah Reddell, a starting pitcher who compiled a 7-4 record last season, leads the list for Albany State. The others included second baseman Hill Corley, outfielders Lavoisier Fisher and Zane Ross, designated hitter Tucker Jordan, and utility player and third baseman Nathan Lloyd.

The Golden Rams of Albany State (32-16, 24-5 SIAC) are returning most of the hitters from a team that ranked sixth in the country in batting average (.350) last season and second in the country in runs per game (10.7).

