Six Albany area players made the Georgia Sports Writers Association All-State Football Team, released Friday by the organization.
Lee County had two all-state selections in Class AAAAAA, defensive back Caleb McDowell and offensive lineman Parker Rogers. McDowell has committed to North Carolina State, and Rogers has signed with Middle Tennessee State.
Monroe wide receiver Za’tarious Anderson and Crisp County offensive lineman Colton Oliver made the AAA all-state list. Anderson will play college football at West Georgia.
In Class A Public, the local all-state honorees were Mitchell County’s James Thomas at athlete and Pelham’s Darrell Starling at defensive back. Thomas is a West Virginia recruit, and Starling is a Troy recruit.
