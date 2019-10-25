Six seconds kept Lee County’s young cross country team from sweeping both region titles Thursday in Warner Robins as a runner from Coffee County finished six seconds ahead of a Lee County runner to claim the girls’ region title. Cross Country points are based on the top five places for each team and the lowest number of points wins. In the boys’ race Lee County did win the region as they tallied 44 points, Coffee was second with 64 and Valdosta was third with 70. In the girls’ race, Lee County and Coffee each recorded 53 points, but when the top five finishers tie, the winner is based on the sixth runner to cross the finish line.
The Trojan boys were led by senior Benjamin Phillips who finished the race third overall with a time of 18:25, crossing the line after Coffee’s Cameron Watson who won with a time of 17:31 and Valdosta’s Mason Thompson who was second with a time of 18:18. Trojan sophomore Edward Ostrander crossed in eighth place and then Lee County took tenth, 11th and 12th to finish the scoring. Seth Tomlinson finished tenth, Alex Collins took 11th and Will Tomlinson crossed 12th to give the Trojans 44 points. Walker Pinson and Burt Roberts finished 15th and 16th for the Trojans.
Coffee senior Abbey Amett won the girls’ race with a time of 20:24 and Houston County’s Ande Chalout took second at 20:33. Lee County followed with sophomores Emily Phillips and Alea Bochette taking third and fourth places, respectively. Another Lee County sophomore also finished in the top ten as Vicki Roberts crossed the line in ninth place. Freshmen Eady Hall (18th) and Teagan Balla (19th) gave the Lady Trojans 53 points.
Coffee took first, fifth, 12th,14th and 21st for 53 points to match the Lady Trojans. That meant the sixth runner for each school would decide the region championship. Coffee senior Ellie Perkins finished in 22nd place with a time of 25:42 and Lee County freshman Emma Bailey crossed the line six seconds later, giving Coffee the region title.
Both teams will now head to the state competition in Carrollton on November 2.
