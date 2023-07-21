Kirby Smart Joins SEC Network and Talks Georgia Football

ATHENS, Ga. --- Sixteen Bulldogs, including a league high 11 on the First Team, were included on the 2023 Preseason Media Days All-Southeastern Conference Team, according to a league announcement Friday.

In addition, Georgia is picked to win the SEC Eastern Division as well as the overall conference championship. The Bulldogs have won the Eastern Division five out of the last six years and are the defending SEC champions.

