Skinner scores 24 to lead Lee County to their eighth straight win

LEESBURG — Lee County senior Harrison Skinner sank eight 3-pointers Thursday night to lead the Trojans to a 68-57 win over the No. 6-ranked Savannah Blue Jackets in the Lee County Roundball Classic.
It was the Trojans' eighth straight win and improves their record to 10-1 on the season. Savannah fell to 9-4.
Savannah's 6-foot-8 sophomore Deshawn Davis easily outjumped Lee County's 6-1 Ousmane Kromah for the opening tip-off but the ball bounced around and was thrown to Skinner, who immediately drilled his first 3-pointer of the night.
The first quarter was a battle to see who could get up and down the floor, the quickest, and the two teams traded baskets with several ties and lead changes. Christian Brown's first quarter three gave the Trojans a slight lead before the Blue Jackets responded but Skinner hit another 3-pointer late in the quarter to give the Trojans a 20-16 lead after one.
The Trojans led 33-32 at the half but scored the first seven points of the third quarter, including a Skinner 3-pointer, to lead 40-32. He followed with another 3-pointer and Brown added another of his 3-pointers before Skinner hit another 3-pointer and Savannah just couldn't keep up. After that run the Trojans had pushed up to a 53-39 lead. When the Blue Jackets closed the gap in the fourth quarter to just eight points, it was another 3-pointer from Skinner that ended the Blue Jackets' rally and the Trojans held on for the win.
Skinner's 24 led the Trojans, but three other Trojans also put up double figures. DJ Taylor scored 12 points while Brown and Kromah each put in 10.