Skinner scores 24 to lead Lee County to their eighth straight win

Lee County's Josiah Parker (15) lays up two points over Savannah's Jermaine Edwards (15) during Thursday night's game against Savannah in the Lee County Roundball Classic.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG — Lee County senior Harrison Skinner sank eight 3-pointers Thursday night to lead the Trojans to a 68-57 win over the No. 6-ranked Savannah Blue Jackets in the Lee County Roundball Classic.

It was the Trojans' eighth straight win and improves their record to 10-1 on the season. Savannah fell to 9-4.

Tags