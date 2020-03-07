More than 1,200 athletes from 37 different states and seven foreign countries came to Albany this weekend for the 14th annual Snickers Marathon and Half-Marathon that began early Saturday morning with strong cold win and temperatures hovering in the 30s. The runners and walkers lined up between the Albany Civic Center and the Flint River in downtown Albany and raced throughout the city. The marathoners covered 26.2 miles through Albany, going toward Albany State East to start and then coming back through downtown, up Gillionville Road, past Albany State West and then back around and down throw downtown to the finish line at Thronatseeka Heritage Center. The finish line was moved this year because the Flint River presently covers where the finish line was a year ago.
The first marathoner to cross the finish line was Tyler Lyon,26, of West Hartford, Conn. Who finished the course in 2:23:26. It was Lyon’s first trip to Albany and the first time he has been to Georgia, except for sitting in the Atlanta airport.
“I feel great,” Lyon said after his win by almost three and a half minutes faster than the next finisher. “I liked the course a lot. It was a fast course with not too many hills. My best time ever in a marathon.”
Lyon said he started running marathons five years ago and has set a goal to run marathons in all 50 states. He still has a long way to go, having now run in 13 states.
“It was a great run,” he said. “For the first 11 miles I ran with the guy who finished second (Bryan Morseman of Bath, NY), but then I made my move and ran the last 15 by myself.”
Morseman, 34, finished the course in 2:26:55 to claim second place and Jack Rager, 21, of Atlanta, took third with a time of 2:43:30. First prize was $3,000, second was $2,000 and third was $1,000.
Lyubov Denisova, 48, of Gainesville, Fla was the first female to finish with a time of 2:47:29, just ahead of Natalia Wilcox, 29, of Cumming, Ga who crossed the finish line at 2:48:44. Third place for the women went to Catie Campbell, 26, of Chattanooga, Tenn with a time of 3:07:43.
The first person from the Albany area to complete the maraton was Amanda An, 33, of Albany who finished with a time of 3:15:00. Virginia Moore, 22, of Albany was the next local runner to finish with a time of 3:15:56. Duncan Moore, 50, was the first male from the Albany area to finish with a time of 3:26:28.
In the half marathon, Jake Tubesing, 20, of Atlanta took first place in a time of 1:14:24, Kenji Tanaka, 23, of Atlanta was next with a time of 1:15:27. Maxie Herbert, 39. of McDounough, Ga was the first female to cross the finish line in the half-marathon with a time of 1:26:03.
Locally, Deerfield-Windsor track coach Jake Clawson was the first from the Albany area to cross the line for the half marathon. Clawson finished seventh overall with a time of 1:20:56. Gavin Livingston of Leesburg finished 11th overall with a time of 1:22:41. Mark Hope of Camilla finished 34th overall with a time of 1:37:38. Sarah Grace Carswell was the first of the females from the Albany area to finish the half-marathon. She crossed with a time of 1:45:10.
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and Albany Convention and Visitor’s Center director Rashelle Beasley were both on hand before sun rise Saturday morning to greet and welcome the runners before the race began. Both thanked the runners for coming to Albany and also thanked the 1400-plus volunteers who made the day possible.
