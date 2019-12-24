There is no snow on the ground in Albany today for Christmas Day, but “Snow” is in town. Jordan “Snow” Brown that is. He is home with family after traveling all over to play basketball with a post-high school team in Atlanta. He didn’t take the same route most high school basketball players take when they want to play college basketball and dream of making it to the NBA.
Sometimes the road less traveled works best, or as Albany’s EJ Brown calls it “the non-traditional route.” Either way you put it, it seems to be working out for former Westover star point guard Jordan Brown. The 2019 Albany Herald offensive player of the year and All-State performer did not accept a college scholarship after his senior year, opting instead to join the Skill Factory in Atlanta to further develop his basketball skills and enhance his scholarship opportunities.
“The Skill Factory is a post-graduate program for basketball players to work on their skills and to get more exposure,” EJ Brown said Sunday evening. “These are some of the best basketball players in the country that did not go straight to college after high school, looking to improve their skills and get more notice.”
Jordan did have scholarship offers when he finished his senior season at Westover but was looking for something more. As a high school student, he was dually enrolled at Albany State and has already completed his Associates degree so taking the time for the Skill Factory does not put him behind academically.
“We felt it was best for him to work on his basketball skills, improve his skills, work on his conditioning and get more exposure,” the senior Brown said.
The Skill Factory is a six-month program where players train every day and play games against similar programs across the country and around the world. Jordan recently returned from trips to play in Spain, Connecticut, Orlando and most recently Las Vegas and has teammates who have made college commitments to universities such as the powerhouse basketball program at UCLA as well as the University of Missouri.
At the Skill Factory in Atlanta Jordan has also had the opportunity to train with and compete against NBA players and team officials of the Atlanta Hawks.
While Jordan had offers out of high school, he now has more offers including Pacific University in California, Western Michigan, Akron, Ohio, and is getting interest from Mercer University in Macon.
Has Jordan faced better competition and improved his game?
“There is no comparison to the competition between what Jordan faced at Westover and where he plays now,” EJ Brown said. “These are some of the best athletes in the country and Jordan’s game is totally different than when he was at Westover.”
At Westover Jordan was the starting point guard and the go to shooter. If the Patriots had to have some points, he was the man with ball.
“I love seeing my game change and love getting better every day,” Jordan said. “I used to be more of a catch and then shoot type of player. Now I am shooting more and more from the dribble. My game has definitely changed for the better,” he said. “We train every day from 10-2 and then lift. We do drills to improve ball-handling, shooting, conditioning, every part of the game.”
As Jordan has traveled across the country and played basketball against some of the best in the nation, the hometown boy has averaged 16 points and six assists per game.
In April Jordan will sign a college scholarship somewhere to continue his education and play basketball. He intends to pursue a law degree wherever he ends up. That might just be another incentive for Jordan to choose his dad’s alma mater – Mercer, which has an outstanding law school.
The internet has made it possible for the Browns to watch Jordan play whether he was in Spain, Las Vegas, Orlando or wherever because games are streamed live online. But as Jordan makes his decision on where to play next, the family is hoping Jordan stays closer to home.
“The decision is totally up to him,” Jordan’s dad said. “Obviously as a graduate of Mercer and as a father who wants to see his son play, I would prefer he choose Mercer, but it is not my decision, it is his.”