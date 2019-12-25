It is a familiar story in the sports world. When awards start getting passed around, inevitably someone who is deserving gets left out. You see it in most every sport, but it really gets amplified when it’s local and when it’s people you know. Some folks around Dougherty High School softball understand that all too well.
Recently, the All-State softball team was announced after coaches met in Macon to determine who should receive those honors. Dougherty’s Denver Bryant landed on the second team of the All-State awards and pitcher Jana Lee was not listed at all.
In the 2019 season Bryant led the state in batting average, slugging percentage, on base percentage, and home runs. Her .759 batting average (41 hits in 54 at-bats) was better than any other player in the state. Her .824 on base percentage was higher than any other player in the state. She hit more home runs (11) than any other player in the state and her slugging percentage of 1.852 — again the top in the state. Yet others took first team All-State awards with lesser stats.
Dougherty pitcher Jana Lee was second in the state pitching with 221 strike outs, third in wins with 16, and the best in the state with earned run average with an 0.48 ERA. Couple those stats with her batting — second only to her teammate Bryant — .700 (42 hits in 75 at-bats), tied for second with seven home runs, fourth in RBI (39), second with on base percentage (.747) and yet Lee was not listed at all among the top players from the GACA All-State team.
Why?
You could say it’s because the Lady Trojans didn’t make the state playoffs when they lost in the region tournament, but their individual stats deserved attention.
Dougherty is not a traditional softball power that regularly has athletes signing college softball scholarships and leading the state in statistics. Maybe that is why.
“There is a lot of politics in these kinds of things,” said Dougherty athletic director Stephen Davis. “We are not a big softball school like some of these other schools and we didn’t have anyone at that meeting. When you don’t have a seat at the table, you don’t get a say. I believe next time we will get to that meeting.”
Bryant has signed a letter of intent to play college softball at Auburn University and Lee has committed to Southern Mississippi. Both players have moved on to basketball now and have helped the Lady Trojans start the season with a 9-4 record.
Still, when that familiar story happens to people you know, it stings a little deeper.