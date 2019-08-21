It’s still early in the softball season, but a region battle is brewing in Region 1-A as the Pelham Lady Hornets were hoping to knock off the region’s top team from last year Baconton Charter School. The Lady Hornets came into Tuesday’s game with a 5-1 record and had their sites on knocking off the always tough Lady Blazers. But that didn’t happen.
The Lady Blazers built a 9-0 lead during the first three innings and then held off a big Pelham comeback to win 11-8. Baconton Charter starting pitcher Dale Gilmore struck out 8 batters in the first three innings and Baconton struck out a total of 17 batters during the game.
The Lady Blazers jumped on the board in the first inning thanks to an error and doubles by Gilmore and Sara Harper to take a 3-0 lead against the Hornets and starting pitcher Hailey Shaver. They added four more runs in the second with hits by Zoee Jones, Sarah Culp, Lenzie Vickers, and Lauren Hurst. In the third, the Lady Blazers added two more when Jones was hit by a pitch, which was followed by a single by Abby Lasey and then a double by Gracee Laker.
The Lady Hornets finally figured out how to hit against Gilmore in the fourth. Pelham lined up eight consecutive hits and brought 12 batters to the plate in the fourth inning with five runs scoring. Catcher Kerstan McCook led off the inning with a single and had two hits in the inning. Kyndal Ladd followed with a single and Bridget Beck was next to load the bases. Ella Spence then singled to score the first run for Pelham and Jade Fulghum followed with a double that went to the right field fence. Excellent defense by the Lady Blazers got the ball in quickly that saved another run. But the Hornets weren’t quite finished as Ragan Russ belted a single to score another Hornet run.
Baconton added two more insurance runs in the sixth, and the Lady Hornets tried to come back again in the sixth with three more runs before the Blazer pitching shut them down for good.
The Lady Blazers will host a region game with Randolph-Clay Thursday at 5 p.m. while Pelham will travel to Edison for a region battle with Calhoun County.
Be sure to see the photo gallery from the game at albanyherald.com.