Pelham had another chance to knock-off region leader and arch-rival Baconton Thursday, but the drama was short-lived as the Lady Blazers scored six runs in the first inning, en route to a 13-1 win over the Lady Hornets. The win moves 10th-ranked Lady Blazers to a 12-2 overall record with a 9-0 region mark. Pelham fell to 11-7 on the season and 5-4 in the region.
The biggest drama of the game came in the top of third when teammates Lenzie Vickers and Blake Singletary collided behind second base trying to catch a fly ball. Both girls hit the dirt on the infield and stayed down for several minutes. Both left the game, one with a knee injury, the other with a cut to her eye.
Before her injury in the third, Vickers had doubled in the second inning, knocking in two runs to push the Baconton lead to 9-1 after two innings. Pelham got their only run in the second when Kyndal Ladd scored on a two-out bloop single to first by Ragan Russ who beat the throw to first.
Baconton pitcher Dale Gilmore took the win on the mound for the Lady Blazers.
Dougherty 22 Westover 0
Junior pitcher Jana Lee hit two home runs and was 4-4 at the plate as the Lady Trojans of Dougherty made quick work of crosstown rival Westover 22-0 in three innings Thursday at the Gordon Sports Complex. On the mound, Lee gave up no hits and struck out eight batters.
The Lady Trojans scored 12 runs in the first inning, added six more in the second and four more in the third to take the big win. Senior third baseman Denver Bryant had three hits, including a triple. and scored four runs, Ri’cardrianna Sloan also tripled and batted in four runs.
The win moves Dougherty's record to 14-2 on the season and 5-1 in the region. Westover fell to 0-9 on the season and 0-5 in the region.
Lee County 3 Coffee 0
Lee County’s #4 ranked Lady Trojans scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break a 0-0 tie and beat the Coffee Lady Trojans 3-0 Thursday afternoon in Douglas.
Shortstop Rebekah Cooper doubled in the top of the seventh to score Karlee Beck and Kelsyn Lundell to break the tie game. Beck had three hits in four at bats, including a double for Lee County.
Abby Hughes pitched the complete game one-hitter to take the win on the mound. She struck-out 13 batters.
The win moves Lee County’s record to 12-4 on the season. They will travel to Valdosta to take on Lowndes Tuesday afternoon.
Crisp Co. 11 Worth Co. 1
The #8 ranked Lady Cougars of Crisp County scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to take a big region win over the Lady Rams of Worth County 11-1.
Worth County managed five hits on the day with two by Brooke Hall. Lindsey Mainor recorded the only RB for the Lady Rams.
Worth County will travel to Tifton for a game with Tift County on Monday afternoon.