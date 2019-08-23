Dougherty 8, Carver 0
The Dougherty Lady Trojans remained unbeaten and moved their record to 5-0 Thursday with 8-0 win over region-foe Carver in a lightning-shortened game at the Gordon Sports Complex in Albany.
On the mound junior left-hander Jana Lee struck-out 11 batters and gave up only one hit to take the victory.
At the plate, senior third baseman Denver Bryant hit a double, triple and a home run in three at bats. She scored three runs and batted in two more to lead the Lady Trojans. Her first hit was a double in the first inning, then she stole third and then stole home for the first run of the contests. Lee added two hits and a rbi and the Trojans also got hits and runs scored from Ka’Miya Solomon, Fatima Ba, Shaniya Tinson, and Kaylin Thompson.
The big inning for the Lady Trojans came in the second inning when Dougherty put six runs on the board, including the home run from Bryant. After a 30-minute lightning delay the players began to warm up again but lightning struck again, and the game was called.
Dougherty has a Saturday game at Terrell County starting at 9 a.m., then a Monday game at Valdosta scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Crisp Co. 12, Worth Co. 4
The Crisp County Lady Cougars belted 11 hits, including three from Peyton Bozeman to defeat the Lady Rams of Worth County 12-4 in a region battle.
The game was tied 2-2 in the fourth when Bozeman doubled to knock in a run and give the Cougars a lead they would not relinquish.
Rilee Drinkston took the win on the mound for Crisp County giving up seven hits and striking out five. Brooke Zinger took the loss for the Lady Rams. She pitched four innings giving up nine runs on eight hits. She struck out four and walked two.
At the plate the Lady Rams were led by Callie Patterson who knocked in two runs with a double. Zinker had two hits and an rbi while Brooke Hall and Lindsey Mainor also doubled.
Worth County will host Southwest Georgia Academy Tuesday in Sylvester at 6 p.m.
Pelham 22 Calhoun Co. 6
Pelham’s Reid Johnson scored four runs and knocked in five more to lead the Lady Hornets over Calhoun County 22-6 in a Region 1-A contest. Johnson also took the win on the mound, giving four earned runs and striking out six.
The Lady Hornets opened the game with 10 runs in the top of the first inning, added four more in the second and eight in the third to bring the game to a quick close with the mercy rule.
Kyndal Ladd added two hits, one of them a triple, and five rbi for the Hornets. Emily Peters added four rbi, while Hailey Shaver added two with a double.
The Lady Hornets will host Monroe Monday with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Other Scores:
Baconton Charter 16 Randolph-Clay 0
Cook County 17 Monroe 0
Westwood 10 Brookwood 2
Albany Middle School 12 Radium Springs Middle 6
Worth Co. Middle 24 Merry Acres Middle 0