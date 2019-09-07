Worth Co. knocks off Calhoun 17-3
Brooke Hall doubled, tripled and homered at the plate, while giving up two hits and striking out nine to lead the Worth County Lady Rams over Calhoun County 17-3 Saturday morning in Edison. She recorded four RBIs with her three hits.
The Lady Rams scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning to take control at the onset of the game and never looked back. Worth County took advantage of eight hits and 14 walks to dominate the game.
Brooke Zinker and Kasey Lunn each had triples for the Lady Rams. Makyla Cunningham knocked in three runs, Zinker and Kylie Barnes each batted in two, while Lunn, Morgan Faulk, and Kaliegh Montgomery each recorded one.
The Lady Rams travel to Bainbridge to face the Lady Bearcats Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Dougherty splits region games
The Dougherty Lady Trojans split two region games with Columbus schools this week, falling hard to Northside 13-0 on Thursday, but bouncing back and beating Shaw 10-4 on Friday.
Thursday, Northside pitcher Raelee Weaver allowed only one hit and struck out nine to lead the Lady Patriots to the big win. Northside freshman Claire Calahan had two hits, including a home run and knocked in three runs to lead at the plate.
Dougherty pitcher Jana Lee took the loss on the mound for the Lady Trojans. She gave up only three hits and two earned runs, but 11 more unearned runs scored. Lee also had the Trojans’ only hit.
Friday the Lady Trojans traveled to Columbus and knocked off Shaw 10-4. Lee took the win on the mound allowing no hits and striking out 15 batters. The Lady Raiders scored four unearned runs.
At the plate, senior third baseman Denver Bryant homered and knocked in two runs to lead the Lady Trojans. Kaylin Thompson and Karrington Singfield both added RBIs for Dougherty. Lee and Tiana Martin each hit a double.
The Lady Trojans are now 10-2 on the season and will host Furlow Charter School Monday at 5:30.
Lee County falls 3-2
The 6th-ranked Lee County Lady Trojans lost a tough 3-2 decision to #4 ranked Houston County in Warner Robins Thursday afternoon.
It was a pitching duel between the Lady Trojans’ Abby Hughes and Houston County’s Rylee Lamb. Each pitcher gave up only four hits, Hughes struck out 10 and Lamb recorded three Ks.
The Lady Bears built a 3-0 lead with two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth, but the Lady Trojans started a comeback with a run in the sixth, then another in the seventh. The Lady Trojans chased Lamb from the mound in the seventh and Houston County brought Olivia Brown on in relief. She walked two batter but got the third and final out to save the win for the Lady Bears.
Both of the Trojan runs were earned – RBIs by Hughes and Marley Smith. None of the Houston runs were earned. The loss moves the Lee County record to 8-4 on the season. They host Valdosta Tuesday in Leesburg with first pitch at 6 p.m. It will be senior night with a ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. to honor the senior softball players.