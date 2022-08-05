THOMASVILLE — After breezing past Dougherty 12-0 to win their season opener earlier this week, the Lady Knights of Deerfield-Windsor were on the other side of the run rule Friday against Lanier County in the Thomasville Softball Tournament on Friday.
The Lady Bulldogs of Lanier's strong hitting led to a 16-2 whopping of the Lady Knights.
It was an auspicious start for the Lady Knights Friday as three first-inning errors led to four runs for Lanier. Before Deerfield-Windsor had the opportunity to bat, Lanier was out front 4-0.
Deerfield-Windsor cut that lead in half in the bottom of the third with two runs of their own. Junior shortstop Joi Hubbard smacked a hard line drive to left for a single and then stole second. Tamiyah Brown followed with a lazy fly ball that fell in shallow right field between the first baseman, the second baseman, and the right fielder, and that allowed Hubbard to score. Brown then crossed home plate thanks to a line drive to the centerfield fence by Brittyn Butler.
The Lady Dawgs responded with four unanswered runs before DWS could get an out in the top of the fourth. They only got one more that inning because Hubbard snagged a line drive out of the air at short and then threw the ball to first to catch the runner off base for a double play. However, Lanier added seven more runs in the fifth to end the game.
The Lady Knights have two away games next week before hosting First Presbyterian on Monday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m.
Terrell Academy 12, Fullington Academy 2
DAWSON — The Terrell Academy Lady Eagles recorded their first win of the season by beating Fullington Academy 12-2 and the big hit was a walk-off grand slam by freshman Emma Lane.
Fullington jumped out to a 2-0 lead to open the game, but the Lady Eagles bounced back with five runs in the second and then ended the game with seven runs in the fifth with Lane's grand slam. The Lady Eagles belted 10 hits in the game and in addition to Lane's five RBI, Jenna DeBary knocked in three runs and Savannah Joiner knocked in two.
Madison Harris pitched five innings for the Lady Eagles, giving up seven hits and two walks. She struck out three batters.
Head coach Tim Mears also praised his team's defensive effort as the team recorded no errors.
The Lady Eagles will play Tuesday at Crisp Academy near Cordele.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.