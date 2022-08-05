25.jpg

Deerfield-Windsor shortstop Joi Hubbard slides under the tag at home plate to score the Lady Knights' first run Friday afternoon in Thomasville against the Lanier Lady Bulldogs.

 Joe Whitfield

THOMASVILLE — After breezing past Dougherty 12-0 to win their season opener earlier this week, the Lady Knights of Deerfield-Windsor were on the other side of the run rule Friday against Lanier County in the Thomasville Softball Tournament on Friday.

The Lady Bulldogs of Lanier's strong hitting led to a 16-2 whopping of the Lady Knights.

