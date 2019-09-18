Lee County shortstop Rebekah Cooper hit two home runs and knocked in four runs Tuesday after in Valdosta as the third-ranked Lady Trojans beat Lowndes 8-5.
Anna Claire Strickland knocked in two more runs for Lee County and Marley Smith added another run. The Lady Trojans belted 12 hits in the game, Cooper had three, Karlee Beck had two, as did Abby Hughes and Rhiannon Belcher.
Julianna Franklin took the win on the mound for Lee County, giving up five runs on eight hits in five and two-thirds innings. She walked one and struck-out four. Hughes came on in relief to record the save and struck out three batters.
The Lady Trojans are now 13-4 on the season and were scheduled to host a region contest against Coffee Wednesday afternoon in Leesburg. They will host another region battle with Northside of Warner Robins Thursday in Leesburg. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Dougherty 6, Columbus 3Senior third baseman Denver Bryant homered and knocked in two runs while junior pitcher Jana Lee had three hits and knocked in two runs as the Dougherty Lady Trojans beat Columbus 6-3 Tuesday in Columbus. Bryant also walked twice and scored three times for the Trojans.
On the mound, Lee struck out 11 batters and gave up only one hit and one walk to lead the Trojans to their sixth straight win. The Lady Trojans are now 15-2 on the season and 6-1 in region play. They will host a region game against Cairo Thursday at the Gordon Sports Complex in Albany. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Tift Co. 14, Worth Co. 2The Tift County Lady Blue Devils scored six runs in the second inning to break open a close game and beat the Worth County Lady Rams 14-2 Tuesday in Tifton.
Pitcher Brooke Hall had a double and a triple and two RBI for the Lady Rams, but she also took the loos on the mound. Pitching, she gave up six hits, six walks and 10 earned runs to the Lady Blue Devils.
The Lady Rams had five hits on the day, two from Hall, two from Grace Willis and one from Mallory Williams.
Worth County had a Wednesday game scheduled with Calhoun County and will host Monroe in a region matchup in Sylvester Thursday.
Other scores:
Baconton Charter, 12 Miller County 1
Westover 30, Americus-Sumter 15
Seminole County 13, Pelham 5
Westwood 16, Crisp Academy 5
Southwest Georgia 13, Terrell Academy 0
Valwood 9, Deerfield Windsor 1