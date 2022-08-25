Lee.jpg

LEESBURG — The Lady Trojans of Lee County scored 14 times in just two innings Wednesday afternoon to erase a 3-0 lead for Worth County and beat the Lady Rams 14-3.

Sarah Musgrove was the winning pitcher for the Lady Trojans, striking out 13 batters.

