LEESBURG — The Lady Trojans of Lee County scored 14 times in just two innings Wednesday afternoon to erase a 3-0 lead for Worth County and beat the Lady Rams 14-3.
Sarah Musgrove was the winning pitcher for the Lady Trojans, striking out 13 batters.
A double by Abby Perrin gave Worth County a 1-0 lead in the second. Then back to back doubles by Worth County pitcher Ahmani Green and Kasey Lunn knocked in two more runs in the third and the Lady Rams were on top 3-0.
But the Lady Trojan offense woke up when Sarah Musgrove opened the fourth with a double to center, followed one batter later by a double to left by Rahne Parker. Two walks, three singles and sacrifice bunt and the Lady Trojans were up 6-3.
Things didn't get better for the Lady Rams in the fourth. Lee County belted five singles in the fourth inning by Emmalee Freeman, Kamiyah Lewis, Anna Lang, Brinslee Strickland, and Abbigail Kierce. Add to that. two walks, three batters hit by a pitch, and an error and eight Lady Trojans crossed the plate.
Musgrove took the win on the mound for the Lady Trojans, pitching five innings. She gave up eight hits and three runs with no walks and struck-out 13 batters.
Perrin and Millie Wilson led the Lady Rams at the plate with two hits each. Green took the loss on the mound for Worth County.
The Lady Trojans will be away for a couple of games and then be back at home next Thursday to host Veterans of Warner Robins in a region tilt. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
The Lady Rams have three away games before their next home game on September 1 for a region battle with Jeff Davis. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
Valwood tops Terrell Academy 7-5
DAWSON — The Lady Eagles of Terrell Academy fell behind 5-0 in the first inning against Valwood Tuesday and battled back, but fell just short in their region-opening game at Terrell Academy.
The Lady Eagles got doubles from Tayler Bennett, Taylor Powell and Adler Swain. Bennett, Swain and Bella Nagy each stole a base for the Lady Eagles.
TA's Madison Harris took the loss on the mound. She gave up five earned runs, eight hits, walked five and struck-out eight. The Lady Eagles had two errors.
The Lady Eagles will host two region games this coming week. On Tuesday, Brookwood will come to Dawson and on Thursday, Southland Academy will come to town. Both games have a 4 p.m. start time.
