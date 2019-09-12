The Lee County Lady Trojans (11-4) are now ranked #4 in the Class 6A softball poll and are stalking #1 ranked Houston County. The Lady Bears of Houston took a heartbreaking 3-2 win over the Lady Trojans last week and the two teams will meet again on September 24th in Leesburg.
Earlier this week the Lady Trojans whipped Valdosta easily 12-0 in four innings. Senior Abby Hughes struck out 12 batters and did not give up any hits to lead Lee County on the mound. At the plate, second baseman Karlee Back doubled, added two more hits and drove in three runs to lead the offensive attack. Rebekah Cooper added two hits and Calli Carr knocked in three runs for the winners.
The Lady Trojans were to play in Douglas against another tough region opponent Coffee Thursday afternoon.
Dougherty win three
The Dougherty Lady Trojans had a busy week but won all three games convincingly to improve their season record to 13-2 on the season. First the Lady Trojans blasted Furlow Charter School 9-0, then won a region battle with Hardaway 12-3 before knocking off Randolph Clay easily 15-0. The Lady Trojans were set to take on crosstown rival Westover Thursday afternoon at Gordon Park.
In the Furlow Charter game, senior third baseman Denver Bryant homered and knocked in four runs to lead Dougherty at the plate, while pitcher Jana Lee pitched a no-hitter on the mound. The Trojans also got RBI from Lee, Tania Martin, Karrington Singfield and Ka’Miya Solomon.
In Columbus against Hardaway, Lee pitched another beauty and the Trojans outhit the Hawks 12-1 as Dougherty recorded the 12-3. Lee had four hits in four at bats, but the big hit of the day went to Ri’cardriana Sloan who belted her first homer on the year. Kaylin Thompson also snacked a solo home run for the Trojans. Sloan knocked in four runs, Lee batted in two and the Trojans also got an RBI from Tania Martin. Lee struck out 13 batters on the mound.
Wednesday against Randolph Clay the game was over after three innings when the Lady Trojans scored six in the first, five in the second and four in the third to invoke the mercy rule. In three at-bats Bryant hit two doubles and a home run with three RBI for Dougherty. Shaniya Tinson knocked in three runs, as did Karrington Singfield. Thompson and Lee both doubled for the Lady Trojans.
Randolph Clay managed one hit against the Trojans with Lee on the mound. She struck out nine batters.
Baconton Charter now #10
The Baconton Charter Lady Blazers has moved into the top 10 in Class A in the most recent softball poll. The Lady Blazers 11-2 have claimed the #10 spot in Class A. Baconton Charter beat Seminole County 3-0 earlier this week and had an important region battle with Pelham set for Thursday afternoon in Baconton.