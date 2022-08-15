028.jpg

Worth County head coach Amanda Moore has a meeting on the mound with her infield and pitcher Abby Perrin during the third inning of Monday's game.

 Joe Whitfield

SYLVESTER — The Lady Rams of Worth County had a tough time Monday afternoon, giving up six runs in the third inning to the Lady Syrupmakers of Cairo and losing by a 12-0 final in five innings.

Cairo got two RBIs each from Taylor Pershing, Jada Vickers, and Abby Faircloth and Vickers kept the Lady Rams off the base paths by pitching a two-hiiter. Worth County junior Ahmani Green, who started the game at third base and finished the game on the mound Monday, had both of the Worth County hits.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.