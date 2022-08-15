SYLVESTER — The Lady Rams of Worth County had a tough time Monday afternoon, giving up six runs in the third inning to the Lady Syrupmakers of Cairo and losing by a 12-0 final in five innings.
Cairo got two RBIs each from Taylor Pershing, Jada Vickers, and Abby Faircloth and Vickers kept the Lady Rams off the base paths by pitching a two-hiiter. Worth County junior Ahmani Green, who started the game at third base and finished the game on the mound Monday, had both of the Worth County hits.
Abby Perrin started the game on the mound for Worth County, but she had trouble finding her strike zone, giving up eight walks and nine runs in two and two-thirds innings.
The Lady Rams will be away at Tift County Thursday and host Sumter County Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
DEERFIELD-WINDSOR 5, FPDHS 3
ALBANY — Deerfield-Windsor's Lady Knights belted 11 hits and pitcher Anna Morey pitched a complete game to beat visiting First Presbyterian Day School of Macon 5-3 Monday afternoon.
Shortstop Joi Hubbard was 3-3, including a double, at the plate, stole four bases, knocked in a run, and scored three times. Brittyn Butler was 3-4, stole a base, and knocked in one. Tamiya Brown was 2-4 with an RBI, a stolen base, and a run scored. Ellie Morgan also had two hits while Hampton Rushton, Julia Watson, and Harper Coleman each singled.
On the mound, Morey struck out five, gave up four hits and three walks with no earned runs.
The Lady Knights travel to Columbus Tuesday to take on Brookstone.
