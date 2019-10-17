Softball season came to a close Thursday afternoon for two of southwest Georgia best high school softball teams as both Westwood and Baconton Charter lost first round games at home. Westwood, which had finished second in GISA Region 3-AA behind Southwest Georgia, lost to Endmund Burke Academy of Waynesboro 13-1 and 6-2. Baconton Charter had won Region 1-A in the GHSA but Bowdon came down to Baconton Thursday and won 11-0 and 8-1 to knock the Lady Blazers out.
Edmund Burke’s Ansley Glisson blasted three run homer in the top of the fifth inning to put the Lady Spartans up 13-1 and end the game in the bottom of the fifth because of the run rule.
Game two started off better for the Lady Cats as third baseman Mckenley Faircloth doubled to begin the second inning and then scored in a collision at the plate after beating the Lady Spartans in a run down between third and home plate. Victoria Lee had hit the ball back to the pitcher as Faircloth raced down the third base line. The Lady Spartans tried to get Faircloth out in a run down as Lee traveled the bases and once Faircloth was safe at third tried to get Lee. Throwing after Lee, Faircloth raced home to score as she rolled over the catcher and knocked the ball out while Lee ended up at third. Lee scored the second run for the Lady Cats on a single to center by Sarah Sheffield.
Lady Cats’ pitcher Robby Jane Vann kept the Spartans closer in game two, but Westwood still and trouble getting hits and scoring runs. When they did get on, the Lady Spartan defense kept them from getting to the plate. Edmund Burke turned two double plays in game two.
The loss ends Westwood’s season at 11-9 with a team that featured nine freshmen and an eighth grader.
Baconton Charter had trouble hitting and scoring runs, as well Thursday afternoon. The Bowdon pitchers shut down the Lady Blazer offense with only two hits in the first game and three hits in game two.
Senior catcher Sarah Culp got the Lady Blazers on the board first in the second game when she started off the second inning with a double to left. Jordian Hall went in to pinch run for Culp and scored on an error and bad throw after Shelby Pollock had hit the ball.
After going through the regular season with a perfect 14-0 region record, the Lady Blazer season comes to an end with a record of 17-7 overall. The team had only four seniors, so Blazer fans will be looking for continued success next season.
Lee County
The Lee County Lady Trojans won their first game with South Paulding 9-1, but the second game was still underway at newspaper deadline. If the Lady Trojans win that second game they will be headed to the Elite 8 for the softball championships in Columbus.
Photo galleries for the Westwood games and the Baconton games will be on albanyherald.com