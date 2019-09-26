By pitching better on the road than at home this season, Mike Soroka is the exception among the Braves' starting pitchers.
The other members of the rotation have generally fared better at SunTrust Park than elsewhere.
Here's the breakdown:
--Soroka has an MLB-best 1.35 ERA in 15 road starts and a 4.14 ERA in 13 home starts. He has allowed 65 hits in 93-2/3 innings on the road, compared to 81 hits in 76 innings at home. Opponents are hitting .191 against him on the road, .275 against him at SunTrust Park. So all of that is why the Braves may push back his first National League Division Series start to Game 3 at St. Louis or Milwaukee.
--Dallas Keuchel has a 2.74 ERA in 10 home starts and a 4.76 ERA in eight road starts. Opponents are hitting .239 against him at home, .291 on the road. It should be noted that his road ERA is inflated by an Aug. 8 outing at Miami in which he allowed eight earned runs in 3-2/3 innings. Aside from that start, his road ERA is 3.46.
--Max Fried has a 3.21 ERA in 15 home starts and a 5.16 ERA in 15 road starts (and two relief appearances). In his past two home starts, he has allowed no runs in 12-1/3 innings. In his past two road starts, he has allowed 10 runs in 7-1/3 innings.
--Since rejoining the Braves from the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers on Aug. 6, Mike Foltynewicz has a 1.02 ERA in three home starts and a 3.00 ERA in six road starts. For the full big-league season, Foltynewicz has a 4.58 ERA at home and 4.34 on the road. But it is what he has done since returning from the minors that has him positioned for an NLDS start.
--Julio Teheran has a 3.03 ERA in 16 home starts and a 4.57 ERA in 17 road starts. He has allowed 11 earned runs across 6-1/3 innings in his past two road starts, raising his road ERA from 3.72 to 4.57 and endangering his postseason position.