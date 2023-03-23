LAKELAND, Fla. — Michael Soroka’s Spring Training debut came a little later than expected — eight days before Opening Day, and more than two and a half years since his last appearance in a Major League uniform.
“I’ve said it before, [I’m] not making this out to be some big story for me, like there’s this big finish line, big end,” Soroka said after throwing 36 pitches (20 strikes) in a 5-3 victory Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers. “It’s a continual process. Talking to some guys like Charlie Morton, who’s had comebacks in his career, I think the more you try to glorify your comeback, the tougher and more pressure you put on yourself.”
The 25-year-old right-hander came to Spring Training hoping to compete for a spot in Atlanta’s rotation, and while that remains the goal, Soroka understands he is not going to get there by Opening Day.
“There are some things I need to work on still,” Soroka said. “It was nice to get out there and compete again and be considered part of the mix. That’s a good start. There’s a fine line between celebrating and being proud of yourself and all the work that you’ve put in. I don’t think this is quite a celebratory thing yet, but that’ll come.”
“Just rusty,” said manager Brian Snitker. “I figured the command would be shaky because he hasn’t been out there, but his slider had good bite, fastball had good velocity. Everything’s good. It was just getting him out there. Just nice to get him back in the mix.”
Soroka has had four setbacks — two major and two minor — since his rookie season of 2019, when he was at the top of a long list of Braves pitching prospects. He went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA and only gave up 14 home runs in 29 starts. He finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year Award balloting and sixth in the NL Cy Young Award vote.
But Soroka tore his right Achilles in his third start of the 2020 season, and then tore the same Achilles again while walking into the Braves’ clubhouse in June 2021. He pitched in six Minor League games in ‘22, but was shut down in September with a sore right elbow.
Soroka came to camp in 2023 as a candidate for the fifth spot in the rotation, but that bid was curtailed by a right hamstring strain. But back on the mound Wednesday, Soroka gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk. He threw several pitches over 95 mph, struck out Spencer Torkelson on a breaking ball and got Miguel Cabrera to fly out to right on a 3-0 pitch.
“What we came out here to accomplish was to get our feet wet in a game again. I feel good coming out of it, and that [it is] done,” Soroka said. “From [that viewpoint], it’s a win. Being a competitor, I want to be a little sharper around the edges. It was a little all over the place, but I threw some really good pitches and some [others] I have to make some adjustments on. That’s what Spring Training is for, right? I’ll get back out there again.”
Soroka’s next start is likely to come in one of the Braves’ final two Grapefruit League games against Boston on Monday or Tuesday.
“He’s got to get built up. This is the first step,” Snitker said. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. This will be a natural progression at getting him built back up.”
Jared Shuster or Dylan Dodd will begin the season as Atlanta’s fifth starter. They became the two finalists after Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder were optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on March 14.
