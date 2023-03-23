MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Detroit Tigers

 Mike Watters/MDJ

LAKELAND, Fla. — Michael Soroka’s Spring Training debut came a little later than expected — eight days before Opening Day, and more than two and a half years since his last appearance in a Major League uniform.

“I’ve said it before, [I’m] not making this out to be some big story for me, like there’s this big finish line, big end,” Soroka said after throwing 36 pitches (20 strikes) in a 5-3 victory Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers. “It’s a continual process. Talking to some guys like Charlie Morton, who’s had comebacks in his career, I think the more you try to glorify your comeback, the tougher and more pressure you put on yourself.”

