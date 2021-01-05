Fresh off a game-winning buzzer-beater Sunday at North Florida, Stetson junior and former South Georgia Technical College standout Yazz Wazeerud-Din was named the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Newcomer of the Week.
A 5-foot-11 guard, Wazeerud-Din averaged 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.5 steals last week to help Stetson earn a road split in Jacksonville against the Ospreys.
She scored 18 points Saturday, tying a season-high, then scored 17 on Sunday including the game-winning layup as time expired to give Stetson a 78-76 victory.
She also sent the game to overtime by hitting all three free throws with 9.4 seconds remaining in regulation. That helped Stetson overcome an 8-point deficit with just two-and-a-half minutes to play.
Wazeerud-Din leads the Hatters in scoring (12.4 ppg) and steals (16). The Marietta native is in her first season as a Hatter after transferring from South Georgia Technical College in Americus
At South Georgia, Wazeerud-Din was the leading scorer for the Lady Jets (15.1 ppg) and helped lead the Jets to their best season record ever with a 30-2 overall performance and a 17-0 conference record. She and her teammates earned the right to advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament for the fourth consecutive year. The Jets also won the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association title, the NJCAA Region XVII tournament and the District J championship before the National tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Wazeerud-Din earned Honorable Mention All-American status from World Exposure and was a member of the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association All-Academic team for the 2019-2020 season as a Jet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.