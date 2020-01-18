South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets Shamari Tyson and Yasriyyah Wazeerud-Din, both sophomores, were selected as the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association Division I women’s basketball Players of the Week for the past two weeks. This is the sixth time that the nationally ranked Lady Jets have had a Player of the Week.
Transfer sophomore guard Niya Goudalock from Gaffney, SC, was selected as the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association Division I women’s basketball player of the week prior to the holiday break. There was not a player selected for the final week of December, so South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets have been singled out for the past three selection cycles and six of the eight times this year.
This is also the second time that Shamari Tyson and Yasriyyah Wazzeerud-Din have been selected. Sophomore transfer guard Shamari Tyson was nominated for the week of January 13th after the Lady Jets captured conference wins over Andrew College and Georgia Highlands. The 5’ 4” guard from Fort Wayne, Indiana, averaged 18 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and three steals in those two conference wins.
Yasriyyah Wazzerud-Din, a 5’ 11” sophomore forward from Marietta, GA, was selected as the Player of the Week for January 6th. She averaged 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4.5 steals in four games over the holiday break including a win over Central Georgia Technical College.
Niya Goudalock, a 5’ 7” guard that played at Limestone University last season, scored 15 points, had seven rebounds, three assists and five steals in the Lady Jets win over Chattahoochee Valley Community College to earn the Player of the Week spot December 16th, 2019.
Each of these players along with their teammates have helped lead the 16th nationally ranked Lady Jets to a 19 – 2 overall record as well as the top ranking in the GCAA Division 1 women’s basketball league with a 9 – 0 performance.
The Lady Jets are currently averaging 80.8 points per game over 21 games for a .905 winning percentage. They are shooting 46% from the field, 34.5% from the three-point line and 62.7% from the foul line. They are also averaging 49 rebounds per game and 17.8 assists.
In addition to Tyson, Wazzeerud-Din, and Goudalock, freshman center Femme Sikuzani, who is 6’ 5” and from the Congo was the only other player to be selected for the honor this season.
“I am very proud of each of these young women as well as the rest of our team,” said South Georgia Technical College Athletic Director and Lady Jets head coach James Frey. “They have earned this recognition and right now we are playing very well as a team. Each week, someone different steps up and helps us to win. I hope that is a trend that continues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.