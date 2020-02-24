The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets captured their fifth consecutive Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) conference title and finished the season with an undefeated conference record for the second consecutive year. It is only the third time in the history of the program that a South Georgia Technical College women’s team has managed to finish up with a perfect conference record.
As the GCAA regular season conference champions, South Georgia Technical College will host the semi-final and final rounds of the NJCAA Region XVII tournament, which will be played beginning at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, February 28th with the conference championship scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29th.
As the top ranked GCAA team, South Georgia Tech and second-place Georgia Highlands both received a bye in the first round quarterfinal round which will be played on Tuesday, February 25th. The quarterfinal round will be played at the home court of the higher seeds. Third ranked Central Georgia Technical College will host sixth ranked Albany Tech on Tuesday, February 25th at 6 p.m. and fourth-ranked East Georgia State will host fifth-seeded Andrew College at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 25th.
The winners of those games will advance to the semi-final round at South Georgia Technical College on Friday, February 28th. The Lady Jets will play the winner of the East Georgia State vs. Andrew College game at 6 p.m. on Friday and then Georgia Highlands will take on the winner of the Central Georgia Tech – Albany Tech game at 8 p.m. in the Hangar.
The two winners will face off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29th in the Hangar and earn the right to advance to the NJCAA District J competition and the right to advance to the NJCAA National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas.
South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets are currently 17 – 0 in the conference and are 35 – 0 in the conference for the past two seasons. They are also looking for their fourth consecutive NJCAA Region XVII tournament title and the opportunity to advance to the NJCAA National Tournament. The Lady Jets have been to the NJCAA for five of the last six years under head coach James Frey.
The Lady Jets are currently ranked 15th in the nation and are 27 – 2 on the year. Their best record ever was in 2018 – 2019 when they posted a 27 – 3 overall record and went on to finish the year at 30 – 4 overall. That was the best record ever for a basketball team at South Georgia Technical College.
