Southwest Georgia Academy basketball takes two over Worth County

ALBANY - The Southwest Georgia Academy basketball teams took wins over Worth County Tuesday in the Deerfield-Windsor Christmas Classic with the boys defeating the Rams 49-38 and the girls winning 47-39.
The boys played first Tuesday and jumped out to a seven-point lead early in the game. Worth County began a full-court press that caused some Warrior turnovers and the Rams rallied to tie the game 20-20 on a basket by senior Neheem Barber. SGA's Bryant Collins responded with a three to put the Warriors in front again and the Warriors took a 25-22 lead into the break.
The teams went back and forth in the third quarter with four lead changes and a couple of ties before the Warriors got their fastbreak moving and pulled out to a 39-32 lead at the end of the third. As time ticked down SGA's Grayson Cox swished a basket that put the Warriors up by nine with less than two minutes remaining and SGA held on for the win.
Banks Mathis led the Warriors with 14 points, Cox scored 12 and Lynton Jernigan added eight for the winners. Barber led the Rams with 17 points.
The girl's game followed and neither team could get an advantage early. Anna Dozier gave the Lady Warriors a slight lead, hitting six free throws in the first quarter to put SGA ahead 8-6. The Lady Warriors led 21-16 at the half then scored the first seven points of the third quarter to lead 28-16 and force Worth County to call time and regroup. It looked as though the Lady Warriors' speed and depth were wearing down the Lady Rams but after a sluggish third quarter, Worth County rallied when Zaliah Howard swished a three to close the gap to six, and then Khalonee Bender hit a three to cut SGA's lead to just 42-39 with less than three minutes to play. As the Lady Rams tried to hold off the Lady Warriors Dozier was all alone under the basket for an easy two points and from there the Lady Warriors held on fr the win.
Dozier and Abby Bruner each scored 14 to lead the Lady Warriors and Ella Ashley added nine. Howard led the Lady Rams with nine and Bender added eight.