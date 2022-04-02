CAMILLA — Southwest Georgia Academy freshman Nate Akers used just 62 pitches in seven innings to shut down Westwood's high-powered hitters and lead his team to a 5-0 win Friday afternoon at Westwood.
Westwood (9-2) had been averaging 12 runs per game and had already defeated Southwest Georgia 13-9 earlier this season. The Warriors improved to 8-6 on the season.
Akers, a left-hander, allowed only four baserunners. He gave up one hit, walked one batter and two batters reached on errors. The infielders of Southwest Georgia didn't get much work though, as the Wildcats hit fly ball after fly ball and the Warrior outfield was in place to catch them all, except one. Westwood's only hit was a triple to the right-field fence by DJ Palmer in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Sawyer Franklin knocked in the first run for the Warriors in the first inning with a line drive to center. Westwood pitcher Braxton Ethridge ran into trouble against the Warriors in the top of the fourth when he walked Franklin, hit Jack Davis with a pitch, and then walked Brayden Bailey to load the bases. Ethridge was able to get Bo Williams to hit a ground ball and the Wildcats got an out, but two runs scored. A walk and two errors in the next inning gave the Warriors another run.
The Wildcats will host Miller County on Monday at Westwood and will travel to Dawson to face Terrell Academy Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.