Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis is listed as the No. 8 football recruit in the state of Georgia. Davis committed to Florida State as a sophomore and is still strongly committed to the Seminoles. He will play his senior season at Dougherty beginning in August.
Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah attended the UA Top 50 at ITG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. this past weekend and finished ninth among the best of the best in the competition. Kromah will be a junior at Lee County this season and has not committed to a future college.
ALBANY - The daily announcements of high school athletes choosing their future college locations is in full swing this June. The big news last week that Arizona quarterback Dylan Raiola was transferring to Buford High School in Gwinnett County is just an example of how volatile high school football recruiting is at the moment.
Every day there are announcements of players making commitments and recruits flipping from one school to another, such as the big announcement earlier this month when running back Chauncey Bowens changed to Georgia after being committed to Florida. So here is a look at those athletes from southwest Georgia that will be choosing to play college football in 2024. This list does not include athletes who will graduate in 2025 or beyond even though offers are now being made to the classes of 2025, 2026 and 2027.
