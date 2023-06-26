ALBANY - The daily announcements of high school athletes choosing their future college locations is in full swing this June. The big news last week that Arizona quarterback Dylan Raiola was transferring to Buford High School in Gwinnett County is just an example of how volatile high school football recruiting is at the moment.  

Every day there are announcements of players making commitments and recruits flipping from one school to another, such as the big announcement earlier this month when running back Chauncey Bowens changed to Georgia after being committed to Florida. So here is a look at those athletes from southwest Georgia that will be choosing to play college football in 2024.  This list does not include athletes who will graduate in 2025 or beyond even though offers are now being made to the classes of 2025, 2026 and 2027.

