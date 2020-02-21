The Lady Warriors of Southwest Georgia Academy (17-11) advanced to the Georgia Independent School Association’s Final Four with a 42-32 win over Robert Toombs Christian (15-9)Friday at Stratford Academy in Macon. The Lady Warriors will now face region rival Terrell Academy in the Final Four at Georgia Southwestern in Macon next Friday at 3 p.m. Terrell Academy beat Piedmont Academy 55-28 tp advance.
The Lady Crusaders of Robert Toombs jumped out to a 7-0 lead early because the Lady Warriors couldn’t get their early shots to fall, but once they got going, they went on a 9-0 run to take a 9-7 lead and SGA sophomore Caroline Kirkland hit a basket at the buzzer to put the Lady Warriors up 14-10 after one period. After the Lady Warriors went up 17-10, the Lady Crusaders responded with their own run, scoring nine straight to take 19-17 lead. But SGA’s Kate Hattaway responded with a basket and then Laurel Wilkerson swished a three to give SGA a 22-19 half time lead.
Neither team could score much in the third quarter as both defenses played tough. Eventually, the Lady Warriors’ intensity wore down the Lady Crusaders and started to pull away as RTCA was relying heavily on just two players to get the ball down the court through that defense and score. That full court press led to several turnovers and baskets for the Lady Warriors including one play where Wilkerson stole the ball and raced to the basket for a lay-up stretching the lead to 36-29 with 3:31 remaining.
The Lady Warriors’ Kamryn Carver hit eight of ten fourth quarter free throws to keep the Lady Cougars at bay. She led SGA with 15 points in all. Wilkerson followed with nine and Kirkland added eight.
Maria Riera led the Lady Crusaders with 20 points and Taylor Corsa added 11.
Photos coming soon.
