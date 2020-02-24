The Final Four of the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) is set for this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Georgia Southwestern University in Americus and while there are no boys’ teams from the area that made the final four, there are three teams in Class AA from southwest Georgia who made it and two teams from Class AAA from Region 3-AAA that will compete. If everything falls into place for southwest Georgia teams, it could be an all-southwest Georgia final in both Class AA and Class AAA.
Two-time defending champion Westwood (22-4), last year’s runner-up Terrell Academy (15-9) and upstart Southwest Georgia (17-11) tied for Region AA’s top spot this year and all three have won tournament games to advance to the state final four. Brentwood (24-4) is the only Final Four team left in Class AA that is not a competitor in Region 3-AA, so it is guaranteed that Region 3-AA will have at least one team in the championship game.
Deerfield-Windsor (26-3) and Brookwood (16-13) both compete in Region 3-AAA and will be in the Final Four for the girls’ teams as well. The two teams have battled three close games this season, but the Lady Knights have prevailed each time.
So why is that the Region 3 teams have fared so well compared to the other schools in GISA when it comes to girls’ basketball?
“Our girls love and live sports,” said Terrell Academy head coach Keith Jones. “Most of the same kids that play basketball, play everything else. They don’t specialize which I believe is harmful to our schools in particular. Most of our kids are athletes as opposed to one-sport stars.”
Deerfield-Windsor head coach Gina Mitchell, a long-time GISA coach, but in her first season at Deerfield-Windsor believes it has to do with the competition.
“I think it is because we played a really tough schedule,” Mitchell said. “Playing good teams always helps prepare for the state tournament because you find out what your strengths are, and more importantly, what your weaknesses are.”
Mitchell might have a point. Deerfield-Windsor has played Brookwood three times. They have played Westwood, Terrell Academy, and Southwest Georgia - all teams that are in the Final Four. And Westwood, Terrell Academy, and Southwest Georgia have all played each other at least twice as well as Brookwood and Deerfield-Windsor. So playing good teams gets you stronger.
Should Deerfield-Windsor make it to the championship game over a tough Bulloch Academy team (22-6) they could be sitting in the finals against their region rival Brookwood if the Lady Warriors can get past John Milledge Academy (17-4).
The AA finals are guaranteed to have a team in championship game because Terrell Academy will play Southwest Georgia for a championship birth. If the Lady Cats of Westwood can beat Brentwood it will be an all region 3-AA championship game again.
The Final Four will begin Thursday in Americus, but the boys have the Thursday games and there are no area teams in the boys’ final four. Friday Terrell Academy and Southwest Georgia start the competition at 3 p.m. followed by Westwood against Brentwood at 4:30. Brookwood will face John Milledge at 6 p.m. and Deerfield-Windsor will play Bulloch at 7:30.
