CAMILLA — The two teams know each other well — the Westwood Wildcats and Southwest Georgia Academy Warriors. Year after year they battle in regular-season games.
This season they split their two regular-season games with Westwood winning the first and Southwest Georgia winning the second. Westwood earned a bye in the first round of the GISA state playoffs but SGA had to play and they beat Augusta Prep to advance. Now the Warriors will advance to the state Final Four after sweeping the Wildcats 19-9 and 8-3 Friday afternoon in Camilla.
Big innings knocked Westwood out of the playoffs. In Game 1, the Warriors scored 10 runs in the fourth innings to blow open a tight game, then trailing 3-1 in the sixth inning, scored seven runs to come from behind and win Game 2.
In the first game of the afternoon, freshman pitcher Nate Ackers was looking for a repeat of the game he had three weeks ago on this field when he shut down Westwood in a 5-0 win. The Warriors were ahead 6-0 and two outs in the bottom of the second when things went awry for Ackers and the Warriors. A walk to Karson Barwick loaded the bases thanks to an earlier walk and an error. Caden Godwin hit the ball to short that was mishandled to score the first run, DJ Palmer walked to score a second run, and then in the battle between two lefties, Westwood catcher Sam Summerlin blasted the ball to the Westwood Elementary playground behind right field for a grand slam that tied the game 6-6.
The Warriors added three runs in the third, then sent 13 batters to the plate in the fourth inning, scoring 10 runs. Sawyer Franklin, Brodi McVey, Tyler Sherling, and Ty Williams all doubled in the inning. Jaxson Haire singled in his first at-bat in the fourth, then belted a two-run homer in his second at-bat of the inning.
In the nightcap, Westwood scored three runs on just three hits against strong pitching from SGA's Ty Williams and Sawyer Franklin. Of those three hits, however, two were doubles by Kayden Gunn and Braxton Ethridge. Williams also gave the Wildcats four walks.
In the Warrior sixth, Jaxson Haire began the rally with a hard-hit ball to short and reached on an error. After a strikeout by Westwood pitcher Caden Godwin, Brodi McVey walked and Jack Davis singled. Westwood changed pitchers but Tyler Sherling singled to knock in Haire and then an error allowed McVey to score. Kole Kimbrel then belted a double to center that cleared the bases and scored three runs. Westwood changed pitchers again and Ty Williams smacked a home run over the centerfield fence to score the last two runs.
