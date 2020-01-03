Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele Georgia is excited to announce that Speedfest returns January 24th and 25th, with some of the top teams coming to Cordele for the event.
Speedfest kicks off on Friday January 24th with qualifying in all classes plus feature racing action in the Outlaw late models, Mini stock, Enduro , Bandolero rookie and the pro trucks,
On Friday Qualifying starts at 430 p.m. with features at 7 p.m.
The action continues on Saturday January 25th with the Champion Racing Association Super and Pro late model double-header. The CRA Super late models will do battle for 200 laps and $10,000 to win plus the Pro late models will race door to door for 125 laps and $5000 to win. Also the Legends and Bandoleros will run their main events putting on a show you don't want to miss.
On Saturday there will also be a drivers autograph session a meet-and-greet plus much more
Saturday grandstand gates open at 8:30 a.m. and racing starts at 1230 pm.
Crisp Motorsports Park is located off I-75 exit 104 in Cordele Ga. For tickets and other information go to Crisp Motorsports Park on Facebook or website or call 229 938 8814.