Pelham game postponed
The football game planned for Friday night at Pelham High School has been postponed to Thursday, Sept. 12. Pelham head coach Dondrial Pinkins said Randolph Clay had issues with equipment so the game has been moved to help accommodate the needs of the players. Pelham’s next game will be Sept. 6 when they host Baconton Charter in Pelham.
Worth County senior out
Worth County senior fullback and linebacker Eren Brown is likely to miss the remainder of the season becaue of a broken leg, according to Worth County head coach Frankie Carroll. The Rams lost their season opener to Turner County last Friday night and will travel to Vienna to take on Dooly County without Brown this week.
Hurricane Dorian changes FSU game
Florida State University’s football game against Boise State scheduled for Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., will now be played on the Seminoles’ home field at Doak Campbell Stadium at 12:00 p.m. The threat of Hurricane Dorian along the entire east coast of Florida necessitated the change.
“After consulting with emergency responders, law enforcement and hurricane preparedness teams at the state and local level, moving the game is the best option given the information we have at this time,” said FSU Director of Athletics David Coburn.
“We regret having to move the venue in particular because of the tremendous work that the City of Jacksonville has invested in this event. They have been great partners, and we are disappointed that the game had to be moved. Our fans were very much looking forward to the experience.”
UGA-Vandy game moves to ESPN
Georgia’s season-opening football game at Vanderbilt, scheduled for this Saturday in Nashville, will now be carried on ESPN, the network announced Thursday. Kickoff time will remain 7:30 p.m. (EDT).
The game was previously slated for telecast on the SEC Network. Because of Hurricane Dorian’s path toward the state of Florida, the Boise State-Florida State contest — scheduled for a Saturday, 7:00 p.m. kickoff in Jacksonville — has now been moved to Tallahassee, will kick off at 12 Noon on the same day, and will be televised by ESPNEWS. The Georgia Southern-LSU game will now occupy the 7:30 time slot on the SEC Network. All announcing teams will remain as assigned, the network said.
Student-Athlete contest beginning
The Albany Herald is proud to announce the start of the monthly Student-Athlete of the Month contest on albanyherald.com. The contest will feature students from Lee Co., Monroe, Dougherty, Westover, Sherwood Christian, Deerfield Windsor, and Byne Memorial Christian. There are boys and girls from each school and the winner of each school gets a gift card from sponsors. You can click on the link at the home page of albanyherald.com and begin voting on September 1st.